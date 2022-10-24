City

This is the proposed 2023 pay plan for the City of Abilene's employees with the change of a 7.18 percent COLA in range 13. The chart is from the Abilene City Commission Oct. 24 regular meeting agenda.

A major discussion point of the Abilene City Commission recently has been the City of Abilene’s pay plan for 2023. The discussion has centered around whether the 7.18 percent COLA should be adjusted. Before the commission will discuss the plan again, Ron Marsh, city manager, said the pay plan will be altered to better reflect the resolution.

The 2023 city budget budgeted a 7.18 percent cost of living adjustment to its employees. The large COLA is to adjust wages for the increase in inflation and to keep the city’s wages competitive with surrounding city’s wages, stated by city staff during city meetings. The 2 percent merit-based increase is not included in the pay plan and resolution.

 

