Around 24 church members gathered along Buckeye Avenue in between NW 14th Street and Charles Road to stand silently against abortion. The gathering was part of the annual Life Chain Sunday hosted by Faith Lutheran Church. Life Chain is a national initiative.
“It’s such a beautiful opportunity to take a public stand for life. Our church especially values respecting life at all stages, and I think it is an extension of who we are, how we live our lives,” said LeAnn Kuntz, organizer of the Life Chain Sunday in Abilene for five years. “We hope America can someday, that we can have a greater respect for life.
