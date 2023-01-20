Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Broadway Ave., invites the community to join them for a Festival of Hymns at 4 p.m. Sunday to celebrate the installation of the church’s new pipe organ. Refreshments will be served and people are welcomed to sing along or just listen to the majestic sounds emitted from the 431-pipe organ.
“They say a pipe organ makes a congregation sing better and I believe that,” said Becky Schwab, one of two organists at the church.
The organ, which if purchased new would cost about $200,000, was donated by Carl Fieser, a retired doctor from Great Bend.
David Rankin, owner of RankinOrgans150 in Ellsworth, helped facilitate the donation. Originally, Rankin was helping the Fiesers figure out how to move the organ to a new home they were having built in California.
“We went through quite a few months working with the architect — they determined it was not going to work,” Rankin said. “That was when Carl decided he would donate the organ to a worthy church that would find value in it.”
Fieser had received the organ in 1985 as a birthday present from his wife and their home in Great Bend was built around the massive instrument, Rankin said. Parting with it was not a move that came easy for either of them.
When the realization set in that the instrument was not going to California with the, they asked Rankin to find it a new home.
The caveat, however, was that it had to go to a church, which had an organist and still used hymnals.
“It had to be a church that still had a traditional worship service,” Rankin said.
Faith Lutheran fit that description.
The more contemporary churches often have large screens on the walls with the lyrics to the hymns printed for the congregation to follow along.
“We are pretty old-fashioned at Faith Lutheran,” Schwab said.
As Rankin began his search, he recalled meeting Schwab in 2015 when his son took a job at the Abilene School District. Schwab was the realtor who helped them find a house.
“I remembered she said she played the organ,” he said.
When he called her, out of the blue, and asked if the church would like a free pipe organ, it didn’t take her long to say yes, Schwab said.
After several conversations among all the parties involved, Schwab and other church members visited the Fiesers to see the organ.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Schwab said.
Moving the Organ
To move out of a loft that was built to house it, is not an easy task.
“What I was most nervous about was getting it out of the house,” Rankin said.
Volunteers from the church arrived on moving day, in early October, to help wrap each of the 431 pipes. As the organ was disassembled, the pieces were lowered about 15 feet down from the loft.
“They came in with a gigantic trailer,” Rankin said.
Once all the pieces were loaded the crew made the 100-mile trip back to Abilene. Over the next month the casework for the windchests were built and piece-by-piece the organ was reassembled.
“There’s a science to it,” Schwab said. “The pipes all have to be spaced out just right. David spent hours and hours to make it fit in the sanctuary so it sounds good.”
The scope of the project was enough to make parishioners nervous.
“I learned over the years that you can have good plans but those plans will never happen the way you think they will, but if you have a pretty good foundation for your plan it will go ok,” he said. “I finally had to just tell them you have to have faith and trust in me. Trust that I can see it.”
He was there several times measuring and remeasuring to make sure every detail was covered. His goal was to make it look like a natural part of the church, like it had always been right there.
“It did not fit in exactly like we wanted, but I think it turned out great and it sounds good,” Rankin said.
The sound is awe inspiring, Schwab said recently as listened to the deep rich sounds emitting from the pipes as Rankin practiced for the Jan. 22 Festival of Hymns.
“God works in mysterious ways because everything came together,” Schwab said. “It was a true blessing.”
Despite losing hand, Rankin continues to play organ
When attendees of the Festival of Hymns sit in the pews at Faith Lutheran
Church and listen to the program of traditional hymns, they won’t have a clear look at the man behind the music.
They will hear the expertise of someone who has played the organ since he was in the fifth grade. But, what they won’t see is where his left hand should be, is a hook.
On June 5, 2006 David Rankin “had a fight with a chainsaw and the chainsaw won,” states his biography.
Although the hand was re-attached in an 11-hour surgery, five months later it and his forearm were amputated.
“Following God’s lead, with the encouragement of family and friends, David was able to play the organ again,” his bio reads.
Rankin is a 1982 graduate of Lawrence High School. He earned a degree in music education from the University of Kansas in 1986. The following year he moved to Ellsworth where he was the director of music at the high school for 17 years.
His love for the instrument started when the organist at the church he attended as a child let him accompany the children’s choir.
As owner of RankinOrgans150, he is the Rodgers Organ Dealer for most of the state and he tunes and services more than 80 pipe organs. He is also the director of music and the organist at the First Presbyterian Church in Ellsworth.
