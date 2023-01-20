Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Broadway Ave., invites the community to join them for a Festival of Hymns at 4 p.m. Sunday to celebrate the installation of the church’s new pipe organ. Refreshments will be served and people are welcomed to sing along or just listen to the majestic sounds emitted from the 431-pipe organ.

“They say a pipe organ makes a congregation sing better and I believe that,” said Becky Schwab, one of two organists at the church.

 

