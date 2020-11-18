CHS, CMS news
Tim Horan, Reflector-Chronicle

CHAPMAN — Chapman High School and Chapman Middle School classes will be held remotely Nov. 30 through Dec. 18. 

Irish athletics will resume no sooner than Jan. 4.

Chapman Superintendent Jerry Hodson said grades sixth through 12 will be schooling from home until no sooner than Monday, Jan. 4.

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.