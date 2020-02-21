After nearly 50 years in the same location, the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle is moving to a new downtown location.
Effective Wednesday, Feb. 26, the ARC will be located at 305 N. Cedar, just around the corner from the current building.
General Manager/Advertising Director Kim Maguire said the Reflector-Chronicle’s lease on the current building is ending and the proposal for a new lease agreement was cost-prohibitive so the newspaper needed to find a new home.
While the new building is smaller than the current location, there are plans to expand this summer into adjoining space now occupied by David Burris’ accounting office.
“It is never fun to move and we know change can be hard but we are looking forward to our new location,” Maguire said.
The Reflector-Chronicle moved into the location at 303 N. Broadway in 1973, which had been the longtime home of Duckwall’s variety store.
Other than changing location, the move has no effect on staff, content, delivery or any other aspect of the newspaper.
“We appreciate all the community support for our paper,” Maguire said. “We look forward to having the community come visit us at our new home at 305 N. Cedar.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com
