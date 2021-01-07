Cedar trees and posts that made up Christmas Tree Lane along N.W. Third Street and Buckeye Avenue will start Monday by the Abilene Public Works Department.
Residents should remove all lights and decorations from the trees.
Any trees that are still adorned on the removal date will remain until a later undetermined date.
Please contact the Public Works Department at (785) 263-3510.
