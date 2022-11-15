While Christmas is still a month away, the deadline is closing in for people who need to mail gifts.
If people want gifts to arrive by Christmas, Abilene Postmaster Cary Holcomb said it is important to mail on time but that just one of several steps people can take to make sure their gifts get to the destination.
“Make sure it is packed appropriately — too much tape is never enough,” he said. “Make sure you have proper packaging inside because it is a pretty rough road from here to wherever it is going.”
In addition to making sure it is packed well to protect the contents, packages need to have a return address on them, he said.
“I can’t express that enough,” he said. “Somebody mailed something last year to you and you moved and they don’t know (the new address) … just in case it gets sent back we want to make sure to goes to where it need to.”
Holcomb also said to make sure not to send anything the post office prohibits and be aware of what is restricted.
According to the US Post Office website, airbags, ammunition, explosives, gasoline and marijuana are all prohibited items; items that have restrictions include aerosols, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, cremated remains, dry ice, firearms, glues, hand sanitizer, hemp products (including CBD), lithium batteries, live animals, matches, medicines and prescription drugs, nail polish, paint, perfumes, perishable items, poisons.
“You don’t want to catch a plane on fire — or a truck,” he said.
The deadline for mail First-Class and Priority mail service is Dec. 9 to all APO, FPO, DPO zip codes; Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express Military Service for all APO, FPO, DPO zip codes except for 093, which this service is not available for.
The US Postal Service website reminds people who are mailing to a person in the military to not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address. Also, include the service member’s and sender’s name and address on an index card inside the package in case the shipping label gets damaged.
For all other mailing the deadlines are:
Dec. 17 — Retail Ground Service and First-Class Mail
Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express
Dec. 2 — Retail Ground to Alaska
Dec. 17 — First Class and Priority Mail
Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express
Nov. 29 — First Class Package International and Priority Mail International to Africa, and Central and South America
Dec. 6 — Priority Mail Express International to Africa and Central and South America; First Class Package International and Priority Mail International to Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Mexico and Middle East
Dec. 13 — Priority Mail International to to Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Mexico and Middle East
Dec. 20 — Global Express Guaranteed to Africa, Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America, Middle East
Dec. 21 — Global Express Guaranteed to Caribbean and Europe
Dec. 22 — Global Express Guaranteed to Canada and Mexico
