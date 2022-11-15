While Christmas is still a month away, the deadline is closing in for people who need to mail gifts.

If people want gifts to arrive by Christmas, Abilene Postmaster Cary Holcomb said it is important to mail on time but that just one of several steps people can take to make sure their gifts get to the destination.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.