The 15th annual Community Christmas dinner is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Abilene Elk’s Lodge, 417 NW Fourth.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend the free meal.
Those who cannot get out but would like to have a dinner delivered to them may call Kenny Ryan at (785) 479-0588.
People interested in volunteering or donating desserts also can call Kenny at the above number.
