Families of children in grades kindergarten through third will have a new private-school option beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are creating a Christian school for our town because we feel like this is a need,” said Ashley Loucks, referring to her partners in the school. “We just felt like with the way the world is, this was a need for our community and for the kids.”

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.