Families of children in grades kindergarten through third will have a new private-school option beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
“We are creating a Christian school for our town because we feel like this is a need,” said Ashley Loucks, referring to her partners in the school. “We just felt like with the way the world is, this was a need for our community and for the kids.”
Loucks will teach second and third grade, Rebecca Lahr, will teach kindergarten and first, Marci Lehner is the director of student services, and Emily Engel has volunteered to teach music.
Lahr and Loucks currently teach in Abilene public schools. Lahr, teaches first grade at Kennedy Elementary and Loucks second grade at McKinley.
The new Christian Foundation Academy was an idea they both had for quite a while but hadn’t shared with each other. Loucks said she really started contemplating the idea at the start of this school year when she and her children had some challenges in the public school system. She said she and her husband were thinking of what they could do different next year and thought about homeschooling, but she loves teaching in a classroom.
“I didn't really want to give that up, and I want my kids to have the Lord in their lives too,” she said. “I said, ‘Well maybe we could open up this Christian school.’ We prayed about it for quite a while. And then, I finally felt that I needed to tell people. I mentioned it to Becca and she was like, ‘Yes, I've been praying about this.’”
The two women realized they had a shared dream and prayer. The more they spoke about the idea to others, the more they learned people in Abilene were supportive of the idea and felt there was a need for another Christian school.
Abilene has two private religious schools, one Catholic and one Baptist. The Christian Foundation Academy will be non-denominational.
From prayer to reality
Soon after putting the word out that they were serious about opening the school, support started pouring in from many directions
“When I've mentioned it to people, they're excited.” Loucks said. “They want to know information about how they can help how they can donate. One of our biggest challenges was finding a place. With prayer and getting the word around (Trinity Lutheran Church) actually came to us and they said, ‘We have these open classrooms that aren't being used. We would love to have you come use our church.’”
When they looked at the space Trinity was offering, at 320 N. Cedar St., they knew it was perfect.
In the first year they will have two combined classes but hope to slowly add to that in the future.
The combined-classes format gives children the benefit of staying with one teacher for two years. If, for example, a child is in kindergarten but is academically ahead of the grade, that child is gaining information from the first-grade curriculum. Likewise, if a child is in first grade but still struggling with some kindergarten concepts, they will be exposed to that as well, Lahr said.
“That's an atmosphere difference that is going to be huge for the kids,” she said. “There's also going to be the difference in the fact that we're going to have smaller class sizes. So, there's going to be that greater personal connection.”
Lahr said they can have a maximum of 32 children — 16 per class, eight per grade.
Registration has started and they are confident they’ll have enough children to operate.
“If the Lord brought us this far, he's got kids in mind — we'll be full,” Lahr said.
Tuition is $3,500 for the 10-month school year.
After exploring the state requirements to start a private school, they learned on the academic side Kansas does not require much.
“There's a number of hours that you have to have,” Loucks said. “Now, as far as building wise, there's a lot of things — safety things; and again, this church has been willing to donate their time and their funds to get it up to code and up to date to what we need.”
They also had to get their 501(c)(3) set up and articles of incorporation and they put together a seven-member board consisting of people from several different churches.
Incorporating principals
As a non-denominational school children will not learn church doctrine as it pertains to any one religion.
“We will have a statement of faith that lines out exactly what we are, what we stand for and what our faith beliefs are,” Lehner said. “We want to stick strictly with what the Bible says and strictly with just the basics of the religion and not go into, for example, how you’re baptized or how you take communion. Those kinds of things we leave to the churches to teach their kids how they want those things handled.”
The statement of faith will also give parents the opportunity to understand what the core beliefs of the school is before making a commitment for their child to attend. They want to ensure the parents are comfortable with their beliefs, Loucks said.
“We're going to get to start the morning with a Bible time and with learning about who Jesus is … what he's done for us, and his love for us,” Lahr said. “That's going to follow us throughout the day. The whole day is going to be able to revolve around Christ.”
But it’s not all about religious teachings. The school is not going to be like a year-long vacation Bible school, Lehner said.
“We're going to teach the math and science and history,” she said. “All of those other subjects also are a part of a Christian school, and so they will get a complete education.”
However, all of the academics can have biblical concepts interwoven.
For example, Lahr said when, in her kindergarten class, she does a lesson on the letter A, she can incorporate a Bible verse into the lesson.
“We're going to talk about the letter A, the sounds it makes, the basic, strong phonemic reading lesson you would always have,” Lahr said. “But then also we can bring it around and say, ‘Hey, look at this verse. This verse has the As in it too. Let's read this verse and see what God wants us to read and why he wants us to read.’ So we get to incorporate our faith in with our educational passion as well.”
Registration
Registration is open and if people want to learn more they can visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/2307857282749351
On May 8 and May 11, they held an open house and started taking registrations then. Among those who attended was Dara Wright, who signed up her second-grade daughter.
She said she was glad to see the school open.
“I think that the education that you can get in a private Christian school is probably going to be enhanced,” Wright said. “I grew up going to church quite a bit and I feel like I would prefer a Christian education for my kids over a public-school education. I think it's more safe. I just feel like they'll be more well-rounded and more ready for the world that way.”
