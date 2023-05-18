Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.