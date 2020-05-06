A new K-State Research & Extension District between Dickinson and Marion counties is on its way to reality, unless a valid petition protesting the new entity is presented to the Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer by Monday, May 11.
Dickinson County Commissioners on Thursday approved an operational agreement creating Chisholm Trail Extension District No. 20 — subject to the presentation of a petition by the May 11 deadline.
The Marion County Commission approved the operational agreement during its Monday, April 27 meeting
“This is the document that provides the operational agreement for the two counties to work together to form an extension district,” explained Dickinson County Extension 4-H Youth Development Agent Jill Martinson.
Martinson spoke to Dickinson County commissioners via the GoToMeeting app. She and other extension representatives attended the meeting online, as did commissioners Ron Roller and Craig Chamberlin. Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson conducted the meeting in person at the courthouse.
Martinson explained the operational agreement is a “fairly standard legal document;” however, it had been tailored to “directly address the issue of aging in the two counties.
“And to speak to the relationship between Marion County Department of Aging and the work that our office does with aging and senior services, the direct assistance as well as educational needs of the entire district will be taken care of,” Martinson added.
Besides the plethora of services extension provides for youth, the ag-community and other sectors, Dickinson County Extension also provides services to senior citizens and has an agent devoted to dealing with senior issues. In Marion County, senior citizen services are handled by its Department on Aging.
Earlier, Marion County Commissioners had concerns about the wording of the operational agreement and wanted to ensure their Department on Aging program would not be affected by Dickinson County Extension’s senior services.
Commissioner Peterson said that the extension boards in both counties had helped create the agreement, along with both Marion and Dickinson County agents.
“We looked into it to make sure it was beneficial to all citizens and also Marion County and Dickinson County,” Peterson said.
Maybe start in July?
Once the agreement is signed by county commissioners in both counties, extension boards in each county and the K-State Extension representative, the document and other supporting documents will be sent to the Kansas Attorney General for review.
The attorney general (AG) then has 90 days to review and approve the agreement.
Martinson noted that a section in the operational agreement was changed that could allow Chisholm Trail District to be formed yet this year if the AG approves it in time.
“With 90 days to review, which would be a July 1 start date — we’re really close to that — so the language in that section allows that the district could be formed for 2020 or 2021depending on when the approval is received,” Martinson explained.
Holmes names deputy coroner
The commission approved an agreement with Abilene physician Dr. Brian Holmes to provide coroner services to the county and appointed Drs. Wiliam Short and Cayle Goertzen as assistant deputy coroners.
Dr. Jimmy Jenkins in Junction City is the district coroner. Holmes will serve as deputy coroner, assisted by Short and Goertzen.
Previously, Dr. Doug Sheern was providing coroner service before his retirement in March.
County Administrator Brad Homman expressed appreciation to Holmes for taking on the coroner duties, noting it was a “24/7 commitment on his part.”
“People die at all hours of the day and night of various things. Anybody that’s considered an unattended death — which is a person not under a doctor’s case when they pass — has to examined by the coroner before they’re moved or anything and an autopsy has to be determined, whether it’s performed or not,” Homman said.
Other matters
• Homman said the new jail cells were installed April 29 early on April 30 and noted work was “progressing well.”
• The commission approved purchasing a $18,636 electronic fingerprint machine from Crossmatch under a GSA (Government Schedule Contract). Homman said $24,000 had been set-aside in the capital improvement plan for the purchase.
“This has nothing to do with the new jail,” Homman said, explaining the old machine had aged to a point it needed to be replaced.
• Commissioners indicated they likely will meet in person at the courthouse during their regular meeting May 7 to begin budget meetings at 8 a.m. Due to social distancing concerns, contingents from outside organizations requesting funding will be limited to only one or two people while others may attend by conference call.
• Commissioners and Homman presented a retirement gift to Environmental Services Director Randy Barten who retired April 30 after 33 years with the county.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.