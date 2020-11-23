The Chisholm Trail Extension District, which includes the Marion and Dickinson counties K-State Research Extension offices, will remain closed to the public through Nov. 30, following guidelines set by K-State University in the event of county courthouse closure.
Due to the Marion County courthouse closing to the public, the Chisholm Trail District closed its offices to the public for a two-week time period.
Staff continues to work remotely and are available via phone for both offices. The Marion number is (620) 392-2325 and Dickinson, (785) 263-2001 or via email at chisholmtrail@listserv.ksu.edu. Please reach out and leave messages for our agents to get in contact with you if needed.
The Dickinson County office has placed a secure drop box outside of the building for any paperwork.
As ambassadors for safety and health within our communities, Chisholm Trail Extension District is committed to following the best practices surrounding public health. Barring any developments within each counties COVID-19 circumstances, the offices will reopen Dec.1, with masks mandatory within the building.
While our doors are closed we are still working to help our communities every day and we look forward to serving you in person again soon.
