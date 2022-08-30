All the exhibits and shops in Old Abilene Town will be open alongside reenactments for the town’s Chisholm Trail Days. The annual celebration of Abilene’s past is Sept. 5 to 6.
“It’s a great community and family event that brings the old and the new together,” said Lisa Kijowski, board member of Old Abilene town.
Friday night, Old Abilene will be hosting a Karaoke Night from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event will be either under the Bulls Head Pavilion or in the Alamo Saloon depending on the weather.
Kijowski said Chisholm Trail Days will present the attractions it has provided in previous years. On Saturday, 30 vendors from across Kansas will be present. Gunfights by re-enactors and can-can dances will be throughout the day. There will be a petting zoo outside the town for children. David Zerfas with his acoustic guitar will perform songs from the time of the cowboys, starting at noon. Attendees will also have the opportunity to have an old time photo taken of them. The Chisholm and Santa Trail Center, the miniature town, and all the other buildings and exhibits in the town will be open. Food trucks will be available.
The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Saturday. The gunfights are scheduled for 11:30 a.m., 1:10 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The can-can dances will occur after each re-enactment is finished. David Zerfas will start his performance at noon.
Old Abilene Town’s Chisholm Trail Days is Sept. 5 to 6. The cost of admission on Saturday is $5. Children ages five and under enter for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.