Some call it the Texas Cattle Trail. Others call it McCoy’s Trail or the Abilene Trail.
While there is a lot of mystery behind the Chisholm Trail as it is known here in Abilene, one thing is for sure, longhorn Texas cattle came up that trail and loaded cattle onto railcars to be shipped east.
The first longhorn cattle arrived in Abilene on Sept. 5, 1867.
Old Abilene Town will continue to celebrate that event 153 years later with the fifth annual Chisholm Trail Days on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5.
The event kicks off with a Kansas/Missouri Draft Horse Pull on Friday.
Saturday will feature 14 craft/artisan vendors, food, the regular shows (gunfighters, can-can girls and stage coach rides). There will also be a talent show, a living history reenactor, carnival games for kids, cowboy poets and the featured act Geff and Dawn Dawson.
“We feel like people want to get out,” said Lisa Kijowski, a member of the Historic Abilene board. “We are not sure how many.”
She said the board has visited with Dickinson County Heath Officer Dr. Brian Holmes. She said 99 percent of the events will be held outdoors.
“We are going to space out and follow guidelines,” she said. “We are going to do our part to promote safety.”
Vendors will be outdoors. The only indoor activities will be at the Alamo Saloon and General Store.
Gates open for the draft horse competition at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s activities will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A big part of the day will be the talent show and National Cowboy Poets.
Participants in the talent show can sign up between 10 to 11 a.m. that day, at Facebook.com/oldabilenetown or by calling 785-571-7441. There is a $20 entry fee which will be paid out to the top two places in each category.
“We have three categories: music, dance, miscellaneous,” she said.
She said the headliners, Geff and Dawn Dawson, will start at 5 p.m.
“They have some new material,” Kijowksi said.
Admission on Friday is $10. Admission on Saturday is $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Two-day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
