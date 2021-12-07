“There’s just not any more room left. They are all full.”
Triston Cope, member of The Dickinson County Early Childhood Council, is one of the many people around the county who are concerned about the lack of child care in the county. To learn the child care needs of Dickinson County, she and members from several organizations decided to work together to create a survey to learn those needs.
“The survey was brought forth when we were meeting with Child Care Aware of Kansas. We have a reference and a person from there that serves on our coalition. So she’s brought up this point in time datasheet,” Cope said. “As a coalition, we were able to go over the datasheets and notice the 10 percent decrease. However, we do hear from the public that there is a need for child care.”
The Point in Time Data Cope references is from Child Care Aware of Kansas. The organization has child care statistics for each county in the state. The 10 percent decrease is the difference between 2019 and 2020 statistics for extent desired capacity meets potential demand, or how the number of children that a facility is willing to accept compares to the number of children potentially needing care. 2019 had 59 percent, and 2020 had 49 percent.
“Meaning, there’s not enough child care programs right now, whether it be an in-home, a preschool or a center, for the children that we have in Dickinson County,” Cope said.
When members from several organizations, such as the early childhood council, OCCK, Inc., Kansas State Research and extension, and Central Kansas Cooperative in Education met Dec. 3, Kayla Garst, public services coordinator for OCCK, created the survey to discover the child care needs.
“It went really well. We figured out our long-term and short-term goals, got the survey nailed down, went through the questions specifically and figured out how we want it to read,” Garst said.
Garst said the survey is inspired by surveys done by other counties. A Hayes County survey was brought as an example, and an assessment done in Marion County, which Cope was a part of also, were inspirations.
The survey will be in a web-based format. A QR code will be created for it. Both Cope and Garst said the survey is scheduled to be sent out to county citizens during the first week of January 2022.
Garst and Cope said there will be another meeting Dec. 15 to meet with stakeholders and additional partners to discuss the survey further and how to distribute it.
“The need for child care reaches so far. In any community and county. It’s not just about the parents, or even the kids. It’s about parents that need jobs and want to go to work, and there’s that economic piece there,” Garst said. “We thought we would start with this small group and keep reaching out. I expect it to grow quite a bit.”
“We’re excited to start to look at easy to help to address child care and what we can learn from the survey,” Cope said.
