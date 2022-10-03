 

As the city of Abilene discusses the recent appearance of multiple people who are panhandling, Abilene Police Department Chief Anna Hatter shared her safety concerns of where panhandling is mainly taking place.  While she has not dealt with panhandlers in Abilene before, she has experience with this demographic when she worked for the Wichita Police Department. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.