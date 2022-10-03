As the city of Abilene discusses the recent appearance of multiple people who are panhandling, Abilene Police Department Chief Anna Hatter shared her safety concerns of where panhandling is mainly taking place. While she has not dealt with panhandlers in Abilene before, she has experience with this demographic when she worked for the Wichita Police Department.
“It’s complex because, and I can only speak from a law enforcement perspective, we want to make sure that for law enforcement we are being very mindful of people’s civil rights, and if something is constitutionally legal for someone to do, we want to make sure we are respectful of that and in no way infringe upon their rights,” Hatter said. “So we want to be able to enforce the law and be able to do it fairly and without bias. We want to kind of take away some of the emotional response that some of these issues can create and come at them more from a more unbiased perspective.”
Hatter’s primary concern about the panhandlers is traffic safety. The panhandlers typically solicit by the intersection of NW 14th Street and Buckeye Avenue and along Buckeye Avenue. The avenue is one of, if not the most, busiest right of way in the city, Hatter said. Also, the majority of traffic accidents in Abilene happen in or around an intersection.
“When people are slowing down to read their signs or slowing down to offer them financial assistance, my main concern is, I’m going to end up having a pedestrian struck by a vehicle or I’m going to have a traffic accident that’s created by the distraction,” Hatter said.
As a safer alternative, Hatter suggested the public donate to the various organizations around town whose purpose is to support people, such as the panhandlers, in need.
Speaking broadly, while there are panhandlers that genuinely need assistance, Hatter said there are some panhandlers who aim to take advantage of generous communities, like the community in Abilene. Despite their motives, solicitation of funds and charitable donations in public is protected expression under the First Amendment.
“Panhandling is so complex, and, if it wasn’t, you wouldn’t have it going on in every reasonably-sized city in America,” Hatter said.
Based on what her officers and community members tell her, Hatter said people have been panhandling sporadically over the last few weeks since the Abilene City Commission first talked about panhandling during their Sept. 6 regular meeting.
Hatter said whenever an Abilene officer makes contact with someone who is panhandling, they are instructed to offer assistance in connecting these people to groups who can sustain their needs.
The Abilene City Commission will be discussing panhandling during their Oct. 3 study session, established during the commission’s Sept. 26 regular meeting.
