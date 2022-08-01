Abilene Department Police Chief Anna Hatter has become the region III representative for the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police. The role includes her networking and discussing concerns with police chiefs from across Kansas with the statewide organization. Hatter began her role in June.
Hatter said the president of the association, Valley Center Chief of Police Lloyd Newman, reached out to her to see if she was interested in being the region III representative. The former representative, Salina Chief of Police Brad Nelson, had announced his retirement and the association wanted Hatter to take over the role. Region III is a north central Kansas region consisting of 12 counties, including Dickinson, Ellsworth, Republic and Smith counties. Hatter said her role does not have a term limit.
“I was excited about it because, when I first got here, it was a goal of mine. I didn’t expect for it to occur within a brief period of time, but I wanted Abilene to be more visible at the state level and have more to contribute,” Hatter said.
Hatter said she is still learning her role’s responsibilities. One of them will be to hold meetings throughout the year with police chiefs in region III to provide the same networking and address issues unique to their region. She will also speak on concerns chiefs in region III in KACP meetings have if needed. While the position will help Hatter be more informed and knowledgable in her position, she is also hoping to represent and expose to police chiefs and other officials Abilene and its police department.
“I think we have a wonderful police department. I think this will give me even more opportunities to bring that to the attention of people across the state. We have things here within our department, goals and different things, that I have as a chief and our members have that we would like to accomplish over the next few years,” Hatter said. “I think the connections I will gain through being in this position will give me even more resources to try and make some of those things happen more efficiently, and I’ll be able to learn what other departments have done and what’s worked for them.”
The KACP’s purpose is to create a networking system for Kansan police chiefs and to provide guidance, provide insight on proposed legislation if it affects police departments and provide resources and programs. Hatter has been a member of the association since she became the Abilene Chief of Police in 2020.
To learn more about the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, go to www.ksacp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.