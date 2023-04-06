A project to install an electric vehicle charging station at the 24/7 Travel Store, 2200 N. Buckeye Ave. is on track but was delayed when the state requested planners upgrade their proposal.
Kansas Department of Transportation awarded a grant for the project in early 2022. After the grant was approved, the bipartisan infrastructure bill was signed and states were awarded National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure dollars.
“KDOT came back to us and asked us if we would upgrade our proposed stations to a higher charging capacity to be closer to the spec that came out with those infrastructure bill dollars,” said Ted Augustine, 24/7 vice president. “They're trying to meet the electrical vehicle corridor requirements put out by the federal government. Our new equipment spec changed the cost of the project quite substantially.”
The initial plan was to put EV charging stations at stores in WaKeeney, Abilene and Maple Hill. The increased cost resulted in WaKeeney being dropped from the plan for now.
“We originally were only going to have 200 kilowatts charging at each one,” Augustine said. “Now we'll have 360 kilowatts of charging capacity at each one and capability of charging any single vehicle at 180 kilowatts.”
Most electric vehicles on the road today are not capable of handling the 180-charge rate, but with continuous advancement in the industry the federal government is “future proofing” their investment, Augustine said.
“Electric cars can charge anywhere from zero kilowatts to the 180-kilowatt mark, depending on what the vehicle is able to handle,” he said. “That is quite large for what is actually needed today.”
It is also expensive to make a charging station that large. However, Augustine said they want to work with KDOT because the state has to meet the electric vehicle corridor definition along interstates 70,135 and 35 before they can use the federal dollars for smaller highways, he said.
“Until we meet the definition for the NEVI formula of every 600 kilowatts of charging every 50 miles on I-70, I-135 and 35, they can't use those funds from the federal government for anything but I-70, 135 and 35.”
After revamping the original plan, Augustine hopes to have the equipment to start installation of the charging stations in Abilene around the end of April.
“We're mainly stuck on electrical switchgear,” he said. “Right now, the components are hard to get your hands on, part of it is supply chain issues and part of it is that there are a lot of these stations being installed. Getting electrical disconnect switches or breaker panels … that are capable of handling that amperage, have a very long lead time. We basically have everything lined up to go except for that electrical disconnect safety switch that we have to get procured.”
