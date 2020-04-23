A 60-year-old man incarcerated in the Riley County Jail is accused of burglarizing an area church back in March.
According to the release by Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman, Miles Martin Sr. allegedly was involved in the burglary of the New Trail Fellowship Church, 1157 2400 Avenue.
A safe valued at $600 had been stolen on March 11 with approximately $9,000 in cash and checks from tithing that were inside the safe.
Everything else at the church was undisturbed and only the safe was taken. According to the report, there was no sign of forced entry.
Following the sheriff office’s investigation, with the help of tips and evidence, Martin was identified as a suspect.
On April 7, investigators located and recovered the safe in a wooded area of Grandview Plaza next to where Martin had been living. The safe was broken open and empty upon recovery.
Investigators were also able to recover a copy of the church key that Martin had in his possession.
In Riley County, charges against Martin under the name Miles Loren Martin, say he is accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and sexual exploitation of a child from incidents on March 10. Miles Leon Martin is also accused of a non-residential burglary.
His Riley County court date has been set for May 12.
Martin is currently still in custody at the Riley County Jail and is pending burglary charges in Dickinson County.
