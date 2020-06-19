A Junction City man accused of theft at the New Trail Fellowship Church back in March has been charged in Dickinson County District Court.
Miles L. Martin Sr., 60, allegedly enter the church on March 10, taking a safe and checks and cash of approximately $9,000.
First appearance in Dickinson County District Court is at 9:30 a.m. on July 2.
Martin is still being held in Riley County on a $250,000 bond, alleged to have taken aggravated indecent liberties with a child and sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14.
A court date in Riley County has been set for 1 p.m. June 30.
He is also accused of a burglary on Nov. 20 in Riley County.
According to a report by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, back in March everything else at the New Trail Church was undisturbed and only the safe was taken.
Following the sheriff office’s investigation with the help of tips and evidence, Martin was identified as a suspect.
On April 7, investigators located and recovered the safe in a wooded area of Grandview Plaza next to where Martin had been living. The safe was broken open and empty upon recovery.
Investigators were also able to recover a copy of the church key that Martin had in his possession.
