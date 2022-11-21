For as long as he can remember 18-year-old Dominick Perea has had his sights set to the heavens. Now, with a $10,000 scholarship to train for his private pilot’s license, his dream is coming true and he is charting the path to his future.

“I always looked up at like the sky and just wondered what goes on up there,” Perea said. “Not just in the sky but in space. I’ve always been a space nerd — when I was a kid, I really wanted to be an astronaut.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.