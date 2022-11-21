For as long as he can remember 18-year-old Dominick Perea has had his sights set to the heavens. Now, with a $10,000 scholarship to train for his private pilot’s license, his dream is coming true and he is charting the path to his future.
“I always looked up at like the sky and just wondered what goes on up there,” Perea said. “Not just in the sky but in space. I’ve always been a space nerd — when I was a kid, I really wanted to be an astronaut.”
The astronaut idea has faded and now the Chapman High School senior plans to follow in the footsteps of several family members and join the military. The difference — he aims to be the first officer and the first Air Force member.
With encouragement and support from Jeremy Gorman, president of the Junction City Experimental Aircraft Association, Perea applied for and was awarded the scholarship by Ray Aviation. With the funds in hand, he hooked up with James Curtis, airport manager and flight mechanic at the Abilene Airport, who is teaching him and guiding him through the steps to getting his private pilot license.
Once he had his medical clearance, Perea applied for his student pilot certificate with the FAA. He has to have a minimum of 40 hours flight hours but, Curtis said, students generally have 45 to 50 hours before they are ready for their final test. There is a lot more to learn than just how to work the controls of a plane.
“We got to teach (Transportation Security Administration) stuff, security awareness stuff, all the airspace, the Federal Aviation Regulations, which is some of the boring stuff of flying,” Curtis said. “You have to know weather, you have to know the airplane — what makes an airplane tick, what makes it run.”
There is a lot to it and Perea said, “The load factor,” is challenging.
“By the load factor, I mean, the stress of doing all these things at once,” he said. “You follow checklists when you’re in the airplane. You have to stay ahead of the airplane. What that means is you got to run all your checklists, as you have to [know] what the plane is doing and what it’s about to do. Staying ahead of that makes becoming a pilot a lot easier and makes you a better pilot.”
Over the next several months Perea will learn what he needs to test for his license. When he is ready, Curtis said he will pass.
“He’s not going to fail because I won’t let him go over there and fail,” he said.
Earning his license will be the first step in fulfilling a dream Perea said started many years ago. His interest in flying started when he was around 13 years old. On the return flight from a family trip to Arizona the plane hit bad turbulence.
“The plane was getting bounced around everywhere,” he said. “Afterwards, when we landed, I went up to the pilots and told them, ‘Good job,’ and they let me see the cockpit and everything. After that, I kind of just fell in love with it.”
He learned more about flying, and played with simulators on his phone and computer, and he dreamed of the day he would soar above the clouds. But all it was, was a dream — until the day his father met Eddie Matta who runs a flight school in Junction City. Matta told them about Young Eagle program, which is part of the Experimental Aircraft Association at the airport, that was a turning point.
Perea said he remembers vividly the first day he went to check it out — it was a day that would cement his future. He went up in an aircraft that day and as they flew over the river and the fields, he was hooked. He joined the EAA and the Civil Air Patrol, in which he is a senior airman and knows he made the right choice — flying is what he is meant to do.
“It’s just something about the feeling of the airplane and being in control of something that’s flying,” he said.
