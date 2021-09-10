After a special meeting held Sept. 7, Chapman’s USD 473 Board of Education voted unanimously to place Superintendent Jerry Hodson on administrative leave.
USD 473 Board President Brenda Edleston confirmed Thursday that Hodson had been placed on leave, but was unable to comment on why.
“This is a personnel issue and all parties’ rights to privacy are protected to shield the parties from rumors and speculation,” she said.
Principal of Chapman High School Kevin Suther was named interim superintendent by the board after members voted in favor of placing Hodson on leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.