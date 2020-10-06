Chapman to
resume classes
After consulting with Dickinson County Health Officials, Chapman High School and Chapman Middle School will resume in person classes on Thursday, Oct. 8.
All practices will resume on Thursday. The Kansas State High School Activities Association has issued additional COVID 19 “Return to Participation Guidelines” that will be followed. Volleyball and tennis are required to participate in 2-3 practices before returning to competition. Football and Cross Country are required to participate in 3-4 practices before competition.
The return to competition dates are listed below:
Saturday, October 10, 2020
• Middle School Volleyball @ NCKL Tournament (Schedule TBA)
• High School Tennis @ Regional Tournament (Schedule TBA)
Monday, October 12, 2020
• High School Varsity Football vs Clay Center @ 6:00 pm
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
• High School Volleyball @ Clay Center
• Middle School Football @ Clay Center
Thursday, October 15, 2020
• Cross Country @ NCKL Meet
• Friday, October 16, 2020
• High School Varsity Football vs Council Grove (Homecoming)
