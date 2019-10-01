JUNCTION CITY — A Chapman teenager was seriously injured from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.
According to the Junction City Police Department, Coye Crane, 18, of Chapman was transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center by Lifestar in critical condition.
Izek T. Jackson, 18, of Enterprise, Javontex K. Brine, 18, of Junction City and Malik O. Watkins, 19, of Andover and formerly of Chapman were taken into custody. Brime, Jackson and Watkins were booked into the Geary County jail accused of aggravated battery and armed with a dangerous weapon.
According to police at 4:20 p.m., the department was notified of a possible shooting.
At about the same time, officers were notified that a subject suffering from a gunshot wound was at the Geary Community Hospital.
During the investigation it was learned that the shooting took place in the 200 block of East First Street.
Which town was the shooting in? Both Chapman and Junction have an E. 1st. street.
