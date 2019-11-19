It’s business as usual for the Havice family.
Jodi Havice DeArmond was awarded the Secondary Business Educator of the Year Award at the annual convention of the Kansas Business Education Association on Oct. 7.
Her mother, Jacque Havice, won the award in 1995.
DeArmond graduated from Abilene High School, where her mother was a longtime teacher.
DeArmond has taught business education at Chapman High School since 2010.
She teaches interactive media, web page design, computer programming, Irish Ink and Irish Tech Support for grades 10-12.
Irish Ink is a student-run graphic design and printing business. Irish Tech Support is student tech support.
Going to nationals
DeArmond is also adviser for the Future Business Leaders of American organization at the high school.
Six of her students have been national qualifiers at the national convention in the 10 years she’s been at Chapman, outstanding for a school of Chapman’s size.
Irish Ink is probably the most visible of her projects.
The students designed 26 different wedding invitations, programs and printed materials last year, she said. That seems to be their niche, she said.
“Last year alone, my students served over 500 customers by creating and printing anything from business cards and invitations to life-size posters for athletic teams,” DeArmond wrote in the supporting materials for her nomination.
The revenue from Irish Ink goes toward new equipment for the class and business and for scholarships, she said.
Tech support
With the success of that business, DeArmond pushed her students to start another service to the school, Irish Tech Support.
Besides helping other students with their Chromebooks, the ITS group has done such things as creating an arcade with 15 real games. The group has grown its Christmas spirit in a big way, from creating a small light show synced to music on a Christmas tree to a “winter wonderland” on the front side of Chapman High School.
ITS is more or less community service, DeArmond said. The students set up a wireless network for DK Sports and Fitness, she said.
Cooperative effort
Working with other teachers, DeArmond has taken on the role of leading all the instructors in the district who help run six student businesses. Chapman students offer services including T-shirts, photography, floral arranging, woodworking, and metal cutting and welding.
“We all work together,” DeArmond said.
For example, the woodworking business makes frames for the photography business.
DeArmond plans to submit her information to the Mountain-Plains Business Education Association for consideration for the Outstanding Secondary Business Educator award at the regional level.
That application is due in March.
