Chapman Sears Hometown is fire selling in preparation to close

Sears Hometown in Chapman is fire selling its inventory at 40 percent off in preparation to close. Sears Hometown Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy in December 2022.

 Jayshaun Jones

Sears Hometown Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy Dec. 20, 2022, with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. That decision resulted the fire sales from all 115 Sears Hometown locations nationwide. The Sears Hometown in Chapman is facing the same fate.

"I feel bad for the other owners that are younger and just getting started, I mean, they quit jobs to start their own business, and now Sears is closing. I feel bad for them," said Deniece Carlson, owner of the Chapman Sears.

 

