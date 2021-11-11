hapman School Board held their monthly general meeting on Monday night to discuss the COVID-19 childrens vaccine, Chapman high school track updates, donations and more.
School Board President Brenda Edleston started the meeting by having everyone in the audience introduce themselves. After introductions, the board approved the consent agenda and moved on to the first item of old business.
The school board decided to have COVID-19 Protocols as a topic on each general meeting agenda, so they can discuss if they need to change policies.
“As far as numbers wise, we are the lowest this past week that we have been, which is positive news,” Superintendent Kevin Suther said. “I know our staff and our administrators continue to do an excellent job as far as what policies we have set in place. We continue to stay with those because they’re working at this point.”
Suther invited Chapman Middle School Nurse Tara Tiernan to speak further about recent COVID-19 numbers in the district, updates on the children’s vaccine and setting up boosters for educators.
“Last week, we had one positive staff member and one positive student and one student in quarantine,” Tiernam said. “So that gave our district wide staff positive percentage rate of .45% and our student positive rate was .9%, so I was pretty pleased with that.”
Tiernam updates the number every wednesday, so these numbers come from her last update on Nov. 3.
“We have partnered again with the Dickinson County Health Department to provide the COVID vaccine, the Pfizer pediatric dose for ages 5 to 11,” Tiernam said. “We will be offering that for anybody that is interested, we will be doing a school clinic that is set for November 19.”
The health department will split up their nurses with a group staying within Chapman and another group going to the outside schools. Parents will get a flier this week from the school and they will need to fill a consent form for their child with their insurance card. Parents will need to have forms filled and dropped off at a school office by Nov. 15.
“It’s optional, nobody has to get it,” Tiernam said. “Nobody has to get it at school. I think we’re gonna say that if parents want to come and be present when their child gets the vaccine, that’s going to be okay.”
At the same time, the health department nurses will also bring COVID booster shots for any staff member. Tiernam spoke about a tentative date of Dec. 10 set for the second dose of the children’s COVID vaccine.
Next up to the podium, Chapman High School Athletic Director/Vice Principal Clint Merritt gave an update on the new high school track. After showing a video put together by Shasta Acheson and the journalism department, Merritt gave an overview of general care and maintenance guidelines for the new track. He also shared the timeline for future maintenance that included Hellas Construction plans to repaint the lines in March before the track season.
For the final piece of old business, the board discussed the addition of public participation on the agenda every month. The motion was carried with six votes for and one vote against by Boardmember Jerry Wright.
For those wanting to speak during public participation, the person must make a request five days in advance to be allowed to address the board.
Following the old business, Chapman Elementary presented to the board which started with Chapman Elementary student Olivia Vosburg introducing her veteran uncle David Vosburg. They both spoke about his accomplishments in the military. After the introduction, Chapman Elementary Music Teacher Cynthia Aramowicz showed the board a video of the elementary students’ virtual program to honor the veterans. The video will be posted on the school’s website for anyone to view.
The Community Foundation represented by Doug Lindahl attended the meeting to present Chapman Middle School Technology Teacher SueAnn Wanklyn a donation to help the class purchase computers. Wanklyn also teaches the Chapman Middle School’s news class where the computers will help them practice on graphics.
The collaborative teams gave an update on their current work on utilizing the self-correcting feedback loop to support communication and collaboration within the district. The team members present for November’s meeting were Jessica Cochran, Julie Anguiano, Dwynne Riegel,and Jodi DeArmond.
The board accepted two donations, one from Sunflower Bank in Junction City and another from an alumni. The Sunflower Bank donation was $439.82 and will be divided between all six schools and the alumni donated $100 dollars for supplies for Tiernan’s “Nurses Corner.”
Following the donations, the board unanimously voted on approving the 2021-2022 Certified and Classified handbooks. The board pushed their new discussion of how they should administer the superintendent evaluation process to next month’s meeting.
Edleston gave an overview of the Kansas Association of School Board Convention that she attended over the weekend.
The meeting ended with two closed sessions to discuss non-elected personnel and the meeting officially adjourned at 9:11 p.m.
