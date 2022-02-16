Following a special work session, USD 473 started their February’s board of education meeting on Monday by adopting the agenda and having the audience introduce themselves. The board heard from board President Brenda Edleston about the consent agenda which included reviewing financial reports, payment of bills, transfer requests and any public participation. With no questions or concerns, the board unanimously agreed to approve the consent agenda.
The board broke into an executive session following the consent agenda to discuss legal matters, which lasted around 30 minutes.
Once the executive session closed, board members discussed one item of old business, which is the ongoing review of the district’s COVID-19 protocols. The Chapman school nurse was not present at the meeting, but Superintendent Kevin Suther informed the board about recent COVID-19 numbers. With unanimous vote, the board approved to move forward with the current COVID-19 regulations.
Rural Center Elementary School representatives, PTO president Jessica Murphy and former student Ila Beemer, came to show how the school will be celebrating its 70th anniversary. They both shared memories about their time at the school and how to honor it’s history they are creating a cookbook.
Following the 70th anniversary presentation, Stacy Smiley informed the board about current literacy rates and the move to adopt a new language art curriculum for USD 473.
“We’ve talked about that rock being literacy and all those pebbles are things that teachers are doing,” Smiley said. “They’re not small things by any means that they do to try and lift the rock, which is our literacy. The goal is to have 80% of our students on grade level and so we’ve been working very hard.”
According to testing, the Chapman school district saw a 1% increase between literacy scores in the fall to the winter.
“We’ve done a lot of cleaning up in the area of reading with 42% of our students district wide accelerated growth, which was more than what we typically see,” Smiley said.
The board unanimously decided to move forward with a new English curriculum, which will help move the literacy rate to the 80% goal.
Following the vote, Edleston announced that AstroBank’s Irish Chappie debit card program donated $1,419.98 to the district. The board unanimously approved the donation.
Suther introduced the next item on the agenda, which was discussing the Driving Education fee for 2022. The board decided to keep the same as last year which is $225 to attend the course.
With the March school board meeting planned for March 14, the board decided to reschedule due to the date being the district’s spring break. The new date for the meeting will be March 7.
After clearing up the new March board meeting, Edleston introduced a new way of commending outstanding faculty and staff at USD 473. The board would have a way for staff to vote on a person to receive the award and board members would review all the submissions. Edleston pushed to have a vote during March’s meeting so the new award system could be used for the 2021-2022 school year.
Before going into the last executive session for February, the board decided to adopt a new board evaluation system to match the items used while evaluating Suther for the superintendent role. Following the executive session, Edleston closed off the meeting by listing all the current personnel who are retiring, resigning and recently hired, and also looking to check current administrator’s contracts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.