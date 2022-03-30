Chapman is known for its Irish heritage. Most of its first 12 family settlers were from Ireland. With Abilene growing and being around 10 miles away from Chapman though, some of Chapman’s Irish settled and influenced Abilene’s population. Abilene even has its own Irish settlers that the Chapman Area Preservation Society has recorded in books.
According to the book “Pioneer Histories” gathered by Ann Sanborn Baker and published by section by the Chapman Advertiser starting in 1931, one descendant from one of the original Chapman 12 family settlers moved to Abilene. The descendent was Mary Callahan, whose maiden name was Ryan. All information comes from the book in the section, “John Callahan of Wichita Writes of the Innocent Ryan Family, Who Came here in the Year 1858” starting on page 36.
The Ryans’ migration to the U.S. started with Innocent and Catherine Ryan from County Tipperary, Ireland in 1851. They brought their son John Ryan, two daughters, Mary and Ann Ryan, and Catherine Ryan’s widowed sister Nancy Burk. First landing in the United States in New York. After working a few jobs around the country, the Ryans spent a year between 1856-1858 in Keokuk, Iowa to prepare to move to Kansas and establish a farm. While there, The Ryans met up and traveled to Kansas with Michael Hogan, another original settler of Chapman. The Ryans survived their travel to Kansas and settled along Chapman Creek. Mary Ryan stayed in Chapman until 1864 when she married Charles Callahan. The two moved to Abilene.
Charles Callahan’s family is also from Ireland. The writer of the referenced section of the book, John Callahan, writes he thinks the Callahan family originates from County Donevan, Ireland. Ireland has no County Donevan, however, but does have a County Donegal. Perhaps John Callahan meant Donegal. Regardless, Charles Callahan’s mother and head of the family, Mary Callahan, moved her husband and eight children from Ireland to Montreal, Canada. Mary Callahan, three of her sons and three of her daughters ended up settling in Abilene in 1857. Mary Callahan’s husband and two of her sons did not settle in Abilene were killed in Wyoming. No names of sons and daughters, except Charles Callahan, were mentioned in the book.
The book contains one of Mary Callahan’s daughters, Margeret Flynn, was alive at the time the section was written. She lived in Aurora, Kansas.
Charles and Mary Callahan had four sons: John, Will, Charles and Frank.
“The Chapman Irish,” by Ellen Cregan Anderton, tells other information about the Ryan family. On page 26, Anderton writes the Ryan last name never continued due to Innocent Ryan’s only son, John Ryan, never having any children. Ann Ryan married a man named Andrew Foley. After Andrew Foley died, Ann Foley married John McCormally (his last name had the alternative spelling of McGormally). Ann had children with both men. Overall, the grandchildren of Innocent Ryan had the last names of Foley, McCormally or Callahan. Whether the grandchildren stayed in Abilene is not mentioned in either book.
The Chapman Area Preservation Society lent the books to the Reflector-Chronicle for this article.
