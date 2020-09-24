CHAPMAN — The Chapman Middle School and High School will take a break on Thursday and then transition to remote learning on Friday opening to last until Oct. 8.
“That will give us our 14 days,” said Chapman school Superintendent Jerry Hobson.
He said several of the staff members are under quarantine.
“We just don’t have to staff to operate the buildings,” he said.
Chapman posted on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that after consulting with Dickinson County Health officials over the last 24 hours, the decision to transition to remote learning at home for 6-12 students at Chapman Middle School and Chapman High School.
Classes for pre-K through fifth grade will continue in the buildings.
Lunches for those students grades 6 to 12 will continue.
“We understand the importance of in person instruction for our students and parents but at this time the safety of our staff and students is the highest priority,” according to the post. “As of this morning, we have 2 adults who have tested positive, 4 students who have tested positive, 51 students and 17 staff members who are currently quarantined. The combination of the positive cases, the number of staff not feeling well and the number of staff subject to quarantine make it necessary for us to make the transition to remote learning. We just do not have enough staff or substitutes to continue in person instruction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.