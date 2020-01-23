A Chapman man who entered guilty pleas of fondling and rape of a 7-year-old last November was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison in Dickinson County District Court Wednesday.
Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis said Christopher Kern, 47, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the crime of Aggregated Indecent Liberties and to a consecutive 155 months in prison for the crime of Rape.
The defendant is currently in custody awaiting transport by the Kansas Department of Corrections.
The incidents occurred on Aug. 11 and 17 in Chapman.
