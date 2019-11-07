Christopher Kern, 47, of Chapman entered pleas of guilty in Dickinson County District Court to fondling and rape of a 7-year-old.
The incidents occurred on Aug. 11 and 17 in Chapman.
Seven other charges were dropped in a plea agreement which did not contain a sentencing agreement.
District Judge Benjamin Sexton set 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 for sentencing.
The first count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child carries a sentencing range of imprisonment for life with a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of not less than 25 years.
The rape count has a sentencing range of 147 to 165 months minimum and 592 to 653 months maximum.
Sexton said those two sentences could run consecutively or concurrently.
Five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a second rape count and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy were dismissed.
