A 47-year old Chapman man is accused of rape of a seven-year-old on two occasions.
Christopher R. Kern was in Dickinson County District Court last week facing nine charges of sexual assault with a child on Aug. 11 and 17. He is also accused of lewd fondling with the child and taking unlawful pictures.
He is in the Dickinson County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.