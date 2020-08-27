CHAPMAN — At the advice of the Dickinson County Public Health Officer, the Chapman Labor Day celebration has been canceled.
Former Chapman Economic Development Director Bob Diehl said it was probably the first time the event which featured a downtown parade, street dance and other events has been canceled since it started in 1909.
Elizabeth Berg, director of the Chapman Parks and Recreation Department, said all of the events have been canceled. She said the fireworks display may be postponed.
The Dickinson County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 positive tests with three more being hospitalized since Monday.
Two of the new positive cases are in the over 80 age group and two are in the 50 to 59 age area. One is in the 70 to 79 age group and one in the 60 to 69 age area.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County rose to 72. Two have been released from isolation, leaving 23 being treated.
Dickinson County tested 31 people during that period.
Across the state of Kansas, there were 1,536 new positive cases, bringing that number to 39,937.
Of those, 43 required hospitalization and 11 more people have died who tested positive for the virus.
Chapman was planning a scaled down version for the 111th Annual Labor Day celebration.
The parade had been canceled but the golf tournament, car show, tractor show, beer garden and street dance were planned.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
