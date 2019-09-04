CHAPMAN — Downtown Chapman was the place to be Monday during the 110th annual Labor Day Celebration.
With temperatures in the lower 90s and a light breeze, the day was hot, but not intolerable. People of all ages — young to old — were in attendance, including numerous young families, many pushing strollers.
Food vendors and arts and crafts booths were set up along Marshall and Fifth streets and other areas. All appeared busy.
Enterprise firefighters Devin Neal and Dakota Faulkner were among numerous first responders set up in the Chapman district gym parking lot during the Touch a Truck event. They showed young Kaycen Humphreys of Abilene how the fire truck’s siren works.
Brody Wealand of Chapman showed the participation ribbon he received in the five-year-old division of the Pedal Pull held in Sheeran Park. His family moved to Chapman the year before so it was their first Labor Day celebration, according to his mother.
Seed money
Just south of the Pedal Pull, kids lined up — five or six at a time — to dig in the sand for quarters, all part of Astra Bank’s Coin Dig.
Chapman’s Todd Frieze “seeded” the area with quarters and then raked them under before participants were let loose to hunt for treasure. When each group had found all they could, he handed out some extra quarters.
“Astra Bank gives out about $60 worth of coins,” Frieze said.
Inside the air-conditioned Chapman United Methodist Church, many took the opportunity to cool down and look over the beautiful quilts on display inside Fellowship Hall. Several groups were selling chances on quilts to be raffled.
Another cool venue was the Chapman FFA Alumni Toy Show, set up in the high school multipurpose room. One of the vendors, Dennis Moennich of McPherson, took advantage of a lull to look at other displays around the room.
Moennich has been attending the toy show for about 15 years.
“It’s a good way to meet people,” he said.
Outdoors, 137 vehicles of all makes, ages and colors attracted people to the Chapman High School Class of 1977 Car Show.
An umbrella protected Robin Thurlow of Wakefield from the sun as she and her husband Terry looked at the cars.
Nearby, Bob Ridder of Bellvue sat near his gleaming blue 1977 Nova. Bob said he had the car about four years and this was his first time to attend the Chapman show.
Around 1 p.m., exhibitors gathered inside the CHS commons area for the awards ceremony. Car show organizer Rod Riffel, on behalf of the Class of 1977, presented an award to Chapman residents Bob Diehl and Joan Atkinson for their many years of service organizing past Labor Day celebrations.
South of the high school, Loren and Carol Rock of Chapman were looking at the antique tractors on display. They were admiring the 1953 Farmall Super H Tractor owned by the Ken Wood family which was refurbished after being damaged in the May 2016 tornado.
The Rocks know the owner, so the tractor intrigued them, but they were also looking forward to the parade.
“Our grandson is marching,” Carol said.
