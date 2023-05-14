The Johnson-Brock FFA chapter took first place in the Chapman FFA’s Implement Build-Off Friday afternoon. Teams of up to four students from FFA chapters across Kansas and one chapter from Nebraska spent their Friday at Abilene Machine. Friday was the first time Chapman FFA hosted the event, said Jim Weller, Chapman FFA advisor and high school teacher.
Each team had to build a round hay bail spear as a front attachment to a tractor. They were judged on functionality and quality. Each team was given plans and had to build it with the equipment they brought themselves and the materials provided to them. The process to build the spear required welding, grinding and other skills. The students began work after 8 a.m. and ended around 3 p.m. Teachers of Hutchinson Community College’s welding program judged the final products.
“That was the idea, at least for this first year, something very cut and dry like, this is what you have; this is what you need to build,” Weller said. “We have ideas for the future of maybe something more open ended where like, ‘Hey here’s three, four different piles of material. Choose what you want to use, and you build something that looks like a table.’ But for this first one we wanted to make sure everything went nice and smooth.”
Six high schools represented at the build-off: Chapman, Abilene, Perry-Lecompton, Labette County, Hillsboro and Johnson-Brock in Nebraska.
The duo Parker Holthus and Peyton Grotrian of Johnson-Brock High School took first place. Holthus and Grotrian said they have participated and won in state FFA competitions before.
“We wanted something that’s usable and not just, ‘Oh you shoved these couple pieces of metal together and made a T-joint,’” Holthus said
“It’s not just simple welding we can do,” Grotrian said. “You actually have to put some thought into it and fabricate it because the hardest part of welding is fabricating and putting the parts together. Welding is the easy part. It’s putting the pieces together that’s hard.”
In second place was Labette team two. Chapman’s team two won third place.
Weller and Matthew Anguiano, advisor to the Perry-Lecompton FFA, said this is the only welding project or implement building event they are aware of in Kansas, although there is a skill-based welding project invitational in existence. Oklahoma and Texas have such events, so Weller and Anguiano wanted to bring it to Kansas before the school year ended. The event was not an official FFA-sanctioned event.
“Funny enough – Matt and I, we went to college, so we’re pretty good friends – he sent me a flyer and said, “Hey, they’re doing this in Texas, think we can do something like it?’ Literally in 24 hours I called all the businesses and things,” Weller said.
Materials were donated from several local businesses. Troy Leith, talent acquisition specialist for PrairieLand Partners in Abilene, said PrairieLand participated because they want to help grow future technicians and workers. Leith said PrairieLand will be hiring several new technicians in the next few years due to industry and technology growth they foresee coming. PrairieLand supplied specialty cut pieces and other materials to the build-off.
“We’re searching for, not only kids that like tractors, but kids that like technical stuff, because the technology coming our way is big,” Leith said. “It’s really big. Big innovation is the word I would use because we have autonomous tractors heading our way probably in the next six or five years, and that’s a whole different deal … The opportunities in front of young people coming into the whole ag world these days is bigger than it’s ever been.”
