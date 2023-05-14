The Johnson-Brock FFA chapter took first place in the Chapman FFA’s Implement Build-Off Friday afternoon. Teams of up to four students from FFA chapters across Kansas and one chapter from Nebraska spent their Friday at Abilene Machine. Friday was the first time Chapman FFA hosted the event, said Jim Weller, Chapman FFA advisor and high school teacher.

Each team had to build a round hay bail spear as a front attachment to a tractor. They were judged on functionality and quality. Each team was given plans and had to build it with the equipment they brought themselves and the materials provided to them. The process to build the spear required welding, grinding and other skills. The students began work after 8 a.m. and ended around 3 p.m. Teachers of Hutchinson Community College’s welding program judged the final products.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.