CHAPMAN — Chapman High School will have a virtual graduation and a community parade, principal Kevin Suther said in a letter to seniors and parents.
“This is an unprecedented time for our seniors and for you as parents. I can actually say, this year, that I know how you are feeling as I live with a senior too,” he said. “I want you to know that we have looked at every scenario to make the end of the year special. There has been direct consultation with our local health department to plan for graduation.
“We did not want the opportunity to pass without publicly celebrating your graduate. However, the health and safety of our graduates and their families remain our first priority. We have outlined below our plan for Celebrating the Class of 2020,” he said.
Virtual graduation
At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17 there will be an online graduation ceremony with a YouTube Link. This will include graduation speakers, the principal and BOE address, music and your student’s name being called.
“The link will be released not only on Facebook but also through your e-mail in Powerschool.
“We hope that this will also be a keepsake that you will be able to have forever,” he said.
Community parade
Graduates can parade through downtown Chapman at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25.
“We hope that our graduates that are able to, will participate. We ask your graduate to put on their cap and gown and make a sign for your car or truck door,” Suther said.
All graduates should line up in the district gym parking lot starting at 9:40 a.m. The administration will hand the students their diploma before they leave the district gym parking lot. They will be able to display their diploma along the parade route. At the corner of Marshall and 5th, we will announce each graduate’s name as they pass.”
The parade route:
• Head south on Marshall to 5th street
• West to Chapman High School continue to Nicholson Rd.
• North on Nicholson to 7th street.
• 7th street east to the District Gym Parking lot.
“We have chosen a long parade route, so family, friends and community members are able to socially distance while still celebrating our graduates. Our main concern is the health and safety of our students and community,” Suther said. “Graduates can sit in the back of a truck, drive their own vehicle, or ride and wave from a passenger seat. We just wanted to provide the graduates an opportunity to be celebrated in a fun and exciting way.”
The high school will follow all health department guidelines in regard to the parade.
Meal
“Following the parade, we invite the graduates and their immediate family members to join us behind the District Gym at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, July 25, for a sit-down catered lunch.”
The seniors last day of school will be May 13.
