Public art projects have swept across Dickinson County in the past few years and more are in progress.
Herington and Chapman can both expect new murals in the coming months to add to those already adorning otherwise blank, boring walls.
“The murals are great because they have so many old buildings in our county that needs some sprucing up,” said Corkie Dunlap, of Herington.
Over in Chapman, Tana Churan-Davis, owner of Prairie Horizon Art Studio and Gallery, said she sees the murals as a way to bring people to town.
“People will come into a community just to see the murals,” she said. “You can use that as a fantastic advertising point.”
Dunlap has completed the design phase of her mural and is waiting for the weather to warm up before painting it directly on Kay’s Pharmacy.
She expects the challenge will be getting the perspective just right for such a large-scale painting. The surface will also be difficult to work with.
“It's a newer brick,” she said. “It’ll be a challenge because the mortar isn't out. The old brick has mortar that’s right up flush so you've got a little bit smoother surface.”
The mortar on the new brick walls is sunk in creating grooves, which can disrupt the flow of a straight line. She will have help on this mural from Chris McDonald a friend and artist.
Across the county, Tana Churan-Davis is painting hers on two 4 by 8-foot sign boards, which will be installed on the wall at Londeen’s Hardware.
Telling towns’ story
Both murals are designed to celebrate the towns’ heritage and highlights a piece of history.
“I'm a history buff, huge, huge history buff,” Churan-Davis said. “To create murals that represent moments in a city's history, helps the city retain its heritage. By creating these big paintings … it's telling a story about that town and about that city.”
Her mural is based on the drawings she did for the plaques at the Butterfield Trail in Chapman.
“The idea is to represent the citizens of Chapman through the ages,” she said. “We start out with the Native Americans that were here first and then the people that gradually moved into the area.”
If the two panels are installed side by side, it tells the story of the area starting with a portrait of a Kanza Indian Chief and a Native American village and ends with a stagecoach traversing the prairie.
“I've done a lot of historical research,” she said. “The difficulty was figuring out historically how far back do you go. But the clothing and the colors and everything, I think are pretty true to the people of the Kanza Nation.”
Dunlap also meshed several aspects of Herington history to create a cohesive collage. The emphasis is on farming but as the mural is on the wall of a long-standing pharmacy in town, she wanted to find a way to incorporate that industry into the design.
“We’ll have the outline of a mortar and pestle,” she said. “We’re going to paint within that outline. I’m going to have the Catholic Church (and) Father Padilla in one area, the Carnegie Library in an area and then fill in the rest with sunflowers, corn, wheat, and farm images.”
The Catholic heritage in Herington dates to 1888 when a priest from Abilene committed to bringing Mass to the few Catholic families who resided in area. By 1891, more Catholic families had moved into the area. In 1908 the cornerstone for St. John the Evangelist Church was laid.
Earlier in the region’s history Father Juan de Padilla, a Franciscan Missionary, who accompanied the Coronado expedition of 1541 became the first Christian martyr when he was killed in 1542 by Native Americans as he tried to convert them.
“I just felt like we needed to put in some landmarks that are specific to Herington,” she said. “The Catholic Church was perfect … the Father Padilla landmark and I think it's important that people know we have a Carnegie Library.”
Looking forward
The Herington mural project comes on the heels of two projects to touch up existing murals. The train mural, which also represents Herington history and a large Coca-Cola mural were both showing their age before Dunlap oversaw the renovation of both them.
She has her next project lined up for when the Kay’s Pharmacy mural is complete. She was approached by the owner of a building on a corner lot that is being used for storage.
“He is going to clean up that corner area,” she said. “There’s two walls that he is going to repaint and then he wants me to put the original O’Conner Ford sign up.”
With more murals going up, she said people can see what public art can do for the town.
“There’s other places we can put murals,” she said. “We’re trying to work on grants and to get some funding — that’s all down the road.”
Churan-Davis’s mural project is part of a larger effort to expand art offerings in Chapman. She offers free art classes for youth once a week. The students have helped and are learning how painting a mural is different than working on canvas or paper.
“My goal is to continuously have some kind of mural project going on that they can work on,” she said. “For the next one I'd really like to celebrate the arts and music in Chapman. I keep hearing from everybody just how integral music has been to Chapman since the beginning.”
