Chapman Mayor Howard Battishill confirmed that the city’s administrator Mark Campbell was relieved of his duties.
“He was just relieved of his duties and we no longer need him,” Battishill said.
Campbell began his work with Chapman in April of 2021 and didn’t reach his one-year evaluation in the position. Currently, Chapman City Clerk Bill Flanery will take over the City Administration job duties with help from the Mayor and legal services.
