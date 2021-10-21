On Wednesday night, the Chapman USD 473 Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss non-elected personnel. The board voted unanimously to offer Interim Superintendent Kevin Suther the position of USD 473 Superintendent permanently.
“I am very happy that he has accepted this position,” Board President Brenda Edleston said. “Mr. Suther of course has been with the district, I believe, this is his 21st year. He knows this district, he loves this district. But most importantly, he knows what we need to do to move forward. I like his style of inclusion, that he wants to get feedback from all of the stakeholders of the district and work collaboratively with the board, faculty and staff and the community.”
Suther took the position of Interim Superintendent after the previous superintendent Jerry Hodson was placed on administrative leave. The board accepted Hodson’s resignation this month, which allowed them to move forward in discussions on hiring Suther.
Suther, a Kansas native, found home within Chapman and worked as Chapman High School principal.
“I feel honored and I feel humbled by the opportunity to be the Superintendent of USD 473,” Suther said. “I’ve committed the last 21 years of my dedication to the district as an educator. This is the next step to make a positive impact along with the help of everyone because it does take everyone, not just one person in the district to create that.”
