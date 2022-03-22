Blixt Landfill of Dickinson County was closed by the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment earlier this month when it revoked the landfill’s solid waste permits.
The landfill, which is located outside Chapman at 2646 Sage Rd., can no longer accept waste and anyone who disposes waste at Blixt Landfill could be fined up to $5,000 for every time they dispose of waste there.
No specific reason was offered by the KDHE for the closure.
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle has submitted an open records request to the KDHE concerning the landfill.
The KDHE has acknowledged the request but has not said whether it will release any records about the landfill’s closure yet.
