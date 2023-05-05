Chapman archery team take aim at targets

Members of the Chapman archery team line up and take aim at their targets. After taking first place in the state in both target and 3-dimensional the team is heading to the national championship tournament in Kentucky in May.

 Courtesy Photo

Showing up before the sun rises has paid off for 34 Chapman middle and high school students who practiced archery three days a week before school started. They are on their way to the national competition in Kentucky next month.

Head coach Kyle Griffis said the Chapman team has historically performed well, but this year they did exceptionally well taking first place in target and 3-dimensional.

 

