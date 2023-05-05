Showing up before the sun rises has paid off for 34 Chapman middle and high school students who practiced archery three days a week before school started. They are on their way to the national competition in Kentucky next month.
Head coach Kyle Griffis said the Chapman team has historically performed well, but this year they did exceptionally well taking first place in target and 3-dimensional.
“We've actually won state four times, I think we're going on over five years in a row back-to-back-to-back-to-back,” he said. “We’re pretty good in our state.”
But he knows the archers can expect some heavy competition when they get to state where they will compete against hundreds of teams and thousands of youth archers.
“Down there you really got to bring your game,” he said. “Kentucky is where it all started and you got a lot of these schools that are really good. If we make top 50, I think we're gonna be doing pretty good.”
In past years, the team competed in the national tournament held in Salt Lake City, Utah and showed well, but it had fewer competitors. The Chapman youth brought home second place in 3D and third in targets and had a couple archers place in the top 10.
“But it was smaller,” Griffis said. “There were still 30 or 40 teams and we actually did pretty good.”
Kentucky will be different. The competition is over three days and Griffis is aware of at least on flight that will have more than 300 targets. With potentially two youth shooting at a target, at least 700 archers can shoot at a time in just one fight.
“Going to Kentucky is just an amazing, amazing experience,” he said. “That's why we are doing it this way. We know we don't do as good (as other teams around the country) but one of our seniors wanted to go back to Kentucky before she was done.”
Kentucky is also a much shorter bus trip — nine hours compared to 16. Griffis said one year when they went to Utah they left late at night with the hope the students would sleep.
“It didn’t quite work that way,” he said.
Of the students chosen to go this year, 20 are from the middle school and 14 are high schoolers; six or seven of them are in their first year in archery.
“It's all earned on how they shoot at state and we go by their tournaments throughout the year,” he said. “It all goes by averages.”
Continuing the tradition
Chapman has had an archery team for several years, having started under the tutelage of Andy Fewin, who now coaches in Herington. When he left Chapman two years ago, he turned the reins over to Griffis who has been coaching with the program for seven years.
While Griffis commends the youth for their dedication to the program, it also takes adults willing to volunteer to be on site bright and early to start practice promptly at 6:30 a.m.
“I’ve got great coaches — five all together,” he said. “Brad Morris is my co-head coach. He does a lot of the stuff too that I do as far as registering for tournaments, he's kind of the behind-the-scenes guy.”
With more than 45 youth enrolled in the program, he needs competent volunteers to help. One of coaches, Shelby Hettenbach, graduated out of the program three years ago and returned to help the next generation of archers find their place behind the bow and arrow.
Matthew Hutzenbiler, Jessica Bailey and Becky Sutterfield round out the coaching team.
“It's fun,” Griffis said. “I really enjoy doing it. It’s the bond with the kids and the fun times we have with them. We pick on them, and we all have a good time. And then watching them get better is a lot of fun. You get to meet new people every year.”
Because a student can follow the program from sixth to 12th grade, the coaches get to hold that bond for several years. Watching them grow and learn, and the commitment the young people put into the program is what keeps Griffis and the other coaches coming back.
“It really is a big commitment to get come at 6:30 in the morning and start practice from 6:30 to 7:30,” he said. “Some of them show up at 6 a.m. to start setting everything up so we can start at 6:30 sharp. It makes the kids want to work harder because it's not just given to them, and it makes them feel good when they're actually doing it right.”
He especially likes seeing when one of the young archers beat their personal best and can take pride in their improvements and accomplishments. For some of the youth it also gives them a sense of belonging to the Chapman school community.
“It gives the chance to kids that normally don't do sports or are really good at sports, this gives them a chance to kind of get out and actually compete for Chapman,” he said. “You don't necessarily have to be a track star. You don't necessarily have to be a football star or anything. It’s for anybody that can safely shoot a bow downrange.”
He even knows of one student in another school who has one arm, and has become a competitive archer.
One of the things that makes the Chapman team as strong as it is, is their camaraderie. They work well individually but also as a team.
“They are a great group of kids,” Griffis said. “Everybody just meshes real well; there's no really big problems with our kids. Everybody gets along real good. We make them shoot with somebody different every day. So, everybody kind of gets to know each other.”
When one team member does well, they all take pride in that accomplishment.
Sponsorship
The Chapman archery program is always on the hunt for new sponsors. Anyone who would like to sponsor the team or help in anyway can call Griffis at 785-479-7167.
“We always are accepting sponsorships because we start for next year,” he said. “We're always trying to get a jumpstart from the next year to keep raising money because I mean to go to nationals again.”
The average cost to bring the team to nationals is $15,000 to $22,000. The team pays for the bus, hotels and some of the food. One of the group’s big sponsors is the Dickinson County Pheasants Forever, which Griffis said they are grateful for.
