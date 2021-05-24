Juneman Excavating has been contracted by the United States Army Corps of Engineers to perform channel repairs at several sites along Mud Creek in Abilene. The repairs/restorations are related to increased erosion due to the high-water events that took place in 2019.
Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to begin this week and is estimated to take 6 to 8 weeks to complete. There are two sites where the contractors will be mobilizing materials and equipment to excavate the work. The sites are at the levy near the intersection of NW 5th Street and Elm Street and near the BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway) railroad crossing on S. Cherry Street at the entrance to the City storage (former city landfill site) site.
This project will require considerable hauling of materials. The contractor will be using NW 5th Street, N. Walnut Street, NW 2nd Street, N. Elm Street, W. 1st Street and Cherry Street for their route, specifically for this project.
Please contact the Public Works Department at (785) 263-3510 if you have any questions or concerns.
