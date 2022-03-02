Dickinson County property owners soon will find out how much the value of their property has changed.
The 2022 Change of Value (CVN) notices for Dickinson County were mailed Tuesday, March 1.
The CVNs reflect changes in property values due to fluctuations in the local real estate market and/or changes made to individual properties, according to Dickinson County Appraiser Lisa Berg.
As reported in the Market Trend Analysis, valuations are expected to increase for 2022. The appraiser is required by law to value properties between 90 percent and 110 percent of the market.
The local market has increased an average of six percent over last year and the valuations will reflect this increase.
Appeals will be accepted through March 31. Property owners may appeal by calling the appraiser’s office at (785) 263-4418 to start the process.
The office will begin holding informal hearings March 14.
