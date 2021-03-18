Growing up, David Linn always liked doing things with his hands whether it was woodworking or drafting and it was while studying those subjects at Fort Hays State University that a friend suggested he look into teaching.
David did just that and now after more than 30 years in the classroom he will retire this spring from Abilene USD 435.
Linn taught two years in Kinsley after graduating from Fort Hays before coming to Abilene 29 years ago with a degree in Industrial Tech.
“There have been a lot of changes since I first started,” Linn said. “People threw around words like manual training. It’s changed a lot since then.”
Linn began teaching woodworking at AHS in 1993 and in his second year Digital Media Technology was launched. Linn explained that was where people worked in modules on different topics.
“I got to do some team teaching with some great people,” he said. “English and math among other subjects. I started with woods and then went into drafting later here in Abilene.”
Linn said it has been an awesome decision to come to Abilene and stay with the district.
“My wife Becky and I raised three boys through this district,” he said. “They all loved it here and got great educations.”
As technologies changed, Linn had to adjust with changes and how he was going to be able to help others learn the new methods. In a lot of cases, he self taught himself how to use the new technologies and he said there were times when things changed so fast that he was learning right along with the students in his classroom.
Drafting classrooms went from tables and T-Squares to computers. Students went from drawing out projects with mechanical pencils to using sophisticated programs on the computer to create plans and blueprints.
“There was very little computer drafting while I was at Fort Hays,” Linn said. “Today it changes so often, you have to keep learning and upgrading the equipment. That’s a good thing though. We have students who get to experience Three-D Printers now and to complete a project with that.”
Linn says change is the joy of the classroom for him because he would hate to teach the same thing all the time over and over every year.
This year for example, Linn teaches three different drafting classes that enable him to have different levels of students during the day. There is a beginning class, a class that uses CAD drawings and an advanced class that students can even get Salina Technology School credit for completing.
Linn expressed how computer programs have become so sophisticated that in an Interior Design type class, the student can assign the paint colors, carpets or other flooring in their projects.
Linn spent ten plus years as an assistant wrestling coach at Abilene Middle School with this year being his last.
“Coach (George) Havice, is a good friend and he talked me into it,” Linn said. “There is a lot to learn about wrestling. I really enjoyed it though.”
One of the first things people notice about Mr. Linn when he is not in the classroom it that he usually has a camera around his neck particularly if there is a school event or activity going on at the time. Linn loves photography and it has become one of his major interests.
“When I was in school and in college, I got a camera to take pictures,” he said. “It begins as a hobby and then you become the designated family photographer.”
Linn always has a camera at Abilene sporting events even while working the Chain Gang during football season. His work can be seen in the monitors at the high school as well as the District USD 435 webpage.
Another hobby that he looks forward to every year is gardening. He and his wife have a big vegetable garden every year growing lots of tomatoes especially. He said his wife likes to makes salsa and then the surplus they as a family like to share with the people at Frontier Estates. He also continues to do woodworking and he rides a bike whenever he can.
Grandkids will be a big part of his retirement. The three boys have all given the Linn’s children that will become their pride and joy. He said it would mean traveling to spoil them. He said they are in St. Louis, Kansas City and north of Greensburg, Kan.
He said he would undoubtedly look for something else to keep him busy after teaching especially since his wife will be still working regular hours as a Cardiac Rehab in Salina.
“Learning new things right along with the kids everyday has been special during my time teaching,” he said. “A lot of things I learned, I learned from my students. It has been a rollercoaster of events over the years. There have been some really great things that have happened and then there have been some challenges.
This last year has really been challenging, but there have been some good things come out of the on-line learning too. It’s been slow and steady for the most part,” Linn added.
“I have worked with a lot of great teachers, lots of great people here at Abilene. My kids came through this school system and they have great success because of the people here.”
