Incumbent Craig Chamberlin is seeking a third term on the Dickinson County Commission, Barb Jones, Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer, announced Thursday.
Chamberlin has filed to retain his Commission District #3 seat. A Republican, he filed by paying the filing fee, according to Jones.
Chamberlin was the last of the county elected officials currently serving to file for office.
Seven Dickinson County elected offices are up for grabs in the August primary and November general election — county clerk/election officer, county treasurer, register of deeds, county attorney, sheriff, commission district #2 and commission district #3.
Besides Chamberlin, other county elected officials who already have filed are incumbents Barb Jones, county clerk/election officer; Leah Hern, county treasurer; Marty Holt, register of deeds; Andrea Purvis, county attorney; and Lynn Peterson, commission district #2.
So far, there is only one contested seat for the August primary. Incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman and Jerry Davis, a former 30-plus year investigator with the sheriff’s department, are both seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff.
Besides Dickinson County offices, other local seats up for election in 2020 include all township trustee and treasurer positions, several city council/commission slots and the Herington Hospital Board of Trustees.
City/hospital
board seats
Christy L. Loy has filed for one of two open positions on the Chapman City Council. No one has yet filed for the Chapman mayor position.
Two people have filed for the Herington City Commission — Eric Gares and Debi Urbanek. Two positions are open.
Daniel McDonald has filed for the Herington Hospital Board. Two positions are open.
MarySue Roller has filed as Woodbine mayor. Also, two positions are open on the Woodbine City Council but no one has yet filed.
Down to the wire
Less than one week remains before the filing period expires at noon Monday, June 1. That’s also the deadline for anyone interested in changing political parties.
For information regarding how to file, change parties or other election matters contact the Dickinson County Clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
The primary election is Aug. 4.
