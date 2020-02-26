About 160 people attended the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library to applaud several award winners.
Butch and Diane Miller were presented the Community Legacy Award.
Matt and Amber Engle, owners of Lumber House True Value, were presented the Distinguished Business Award.
Sister Loretta Jasper at Neighbor to Neighbor was the Volunteer of the Year and Ralph Viola was the Quiet Hero Award winner.
Chamber Director Allison Blake said Abilene was an amazing community to be a part of.
“I am very thankful you all come out and support us and be a part of the Chamber,” she said.
“Ultimately, it is your Chamber,” she said. “You get out of it what you put into it.”
She said the Chamber gained 25 new members and are close to having 200 members.
The Chamber participated in the groundbreaking of the Garfield apartments and the new Dickinson County Jail.
“We are very excited to see those buildings change and grow,” she said.
She said there were 12 ribbon cutting ceremonies for new and expanding businesses in 2019.
She said the web page had over 22,000 searches last year.
“People are coming to look at our local businesses,” she said.
She said the Chamber keeps education at the forefront.
“We had a number of Lunch and Learns,” she said. “Education is a big part of our mission.”
She said there were 13 Business After Hours and two more are planned in March and the chamber is planning more events.
The Dueling Pianos concert was sold out.
The next one is scheduled for Sept. 19.
“We discovered that people really like events,” she said. “We want to help people be engaged.”
Other activities include the candidate forums.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
