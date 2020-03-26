In alliance with the city of Abilene’s warning situation protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce’s office is going virtual for the next two weeks.
“While we won’t be physically in the Chamber office, we will still be working daily for your business and the community, bringing you information and resources as they come to our attention,” reported Chamber Director Allison Blake. “Please don’t hesitate to use the contact info below with information, ideas to share or questions you may have. We’re here to help during this unprecedented time in our history.”
How to reach the Chamber of Commerce
Call: Allison Blake, Executive Director @ (785) 263-1770
Email: chamber@abileneks.net
Website: www.abileneks.net
Facebook: Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce
Facebook Groups: Abilene AREA Business Resiliency: Restaurants, Retail, Resources
