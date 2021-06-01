The chilly rainy weather seemed to match the somber mood during Memorial Day ceremonies Monday conducted by members of American Legion Post 39 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3279.
Representatives from both organizations conducted several ceremonies at different locations around Abilene, Solomon and Enterprise.
Commander Brian Ross of American Legion Post 39, who is also a VFW member, spoke to a small crowd gathered outside at the Dickinson County Historical Society’s Heritage Center.
Ross said representatives from the two organizations were gathered to honor American heroes from the time of the Revolutionary War to the Global War on Terrorism and every war or battle in between.
“The location is unimportant. What’s important is what was in the hearts of the men and women who gave their lives for their country,” Ross said, explaining it is difficult for the living to equate themselves with those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“The surviving loved ones did not have to look far to find their heroes when they live in their hearts,” Ross said.
He also noted that people should examine what type of country we all live in.
“No matter what critics may say about America, can a nation that produces such remarkable men and women be anything but a force for good?” Ross noted and went on to say that policy makers should examine the true cost of their decisions before sending men and women off to war.
“War is often not the best policy, but the heroes that wars produce are the best of America.”
Following a blessing by VFW Chaplain Paul VanOverschelde, Linda Vincent of the American Legion Auxiliary presented the wreath, followed by the rifle salute and the playing of TAPS by Bugler Joe Black, a member of both the American Legion and VFW.
Others in attendance included Rachael Hayne, American Legion; Robert Glover, American Legion Chaplain; and Chad Ault, Linney Clark and James Creech of the American Legion.
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
