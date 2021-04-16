As the school year nears its end, students in Dickinson County’s Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) program are preparing to launch their businesses at the first annual Dickinson County CEO tradeshows.
“The tradeshows are the culmination of everything they’ve learned from mentors, Dickinson County business owners and through their coursework,” said Kyle Becker, Dickinson County CEO board president.
To accommodate residents and businesses throughout the county, the class will hold two trade shows.
The first will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 26 at the First National Bank of Hope Community Center, located at 124 N. Main Street in Hope.
The second is set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 3 at Sand Springs Venue, 2256 Deer Rd., in Abilene.
Attendees will have the opportunity to see the students’ businesses as they showcase their products and services.
Students and their businesses participating in the showcase include:
Joy Clemence – Comfort & Joy
Brandy Clevenger – Markviss Plants
Sophie Jones – Selflove by Sophie
Vincentt Mowry – Mowry’s Melts
Marissa Perez – Paws for the Planet
Stewart Scott – Socially Stewed
“We are excited to showcase the next generation of Dickinson County entrepreneurs,” said Brenda Holm, Tradeshow organizer and Dickinson County CEO board member.
“These students developed an idea, turned it into a product or service, and then created a small business to sell it. We welcome the public to come and support these fine young men and women.”
For more information visit DickinsonCountyCEO.com or Facebook.com/DickinsonCountyCEO.
