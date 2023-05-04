Nine Dickinson County high school students in the Dickinson County CEO program presented their businesses in a tradeshow at the National Greyhound Association Hall of Fame May 1. The tradeshow was open to the public to view and support the student’s businesses. Brandy Gray, program facilitator, said the students created their respective businesses over the last four months.

“I think the businesses that the students created have been amazing,” Gray said. “I think each one represents who they are as an individual, and it’s given them a great opportunity to learn and dive into the business knowledge that they’ve picked up.” 

 

