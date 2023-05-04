Nine Dickinson County high school students in the Dickinson County CEO program presented their businesses in a tradeshow at the National Greyhound Association Hall of Fame May 1. The tradeshow was open to the public to view and support the student’s businesses. Brandy Gray, program facilitator, said the students created their respective businesses over the last four months.
“I think the businesses that the students created have been amazing,” Gray said. “I think each one represents who they are as an individual, and it’s given them a great opportunity to learn and dive into the business knowledge that they’ve picked up.”
Gray said the tradeshow marks the beginning of the end for this school year’s CEO program. This week marks the last few days in the program, and the students will spend it doing reflective exercises.
“(The program) really gives them the opportunity to explore our community but it also gives them an opportunity to explore themselves, their personalities and their interests.” Gray said. “So it’s really just awesome the way the community kind of comes together and support them through that process.”
What the students do with their business is up to them, Gray said.
To help her family members and others soothe their skin, Ashley Tannahill, Chapman, decided to make body butters in her business
“My dad mostly has really dry skin,” Tannahill said. “He has cancer on his arms, and I know other people in my family have really dry skin. I wanted to help them. They (body butters) have vitamin E oil in them, so that helps with (dry skin).”
Tannahill said she wants to expand her business into body scrubs and lotions.
Chapman junior Kamryn Phillips sells t-shirts and other accessories with various phrases in her business.
“Kids say the darndest things,” Phillips said. “Everybody has thoughts they shouldn’t say out loud. I’m a person that is known to have attitude, so I decided to put those thoughts on shirts instead of saying them out loud.”
Phillips intends to transition into fundraisers and family events after her inventory of Dink’s Doodles is depleted.
Drip Coffee and Commodities
After working at a Starbucks, Colson McIntyre of Herington knew coffee was his future. He also founded the coffee shop in Herington High School. He wants Drip Coffee and Commodities to succeed and be his career.
“I just love doing this. I really wouldn't want to do anything else,” McIntyre said.
Eden Bathurst of Abilene used her graphic design skills to create her original designs and print them on clothing and stickers.
“Abilene has been ranked one of America’s best small towns to visit,” Bathurst said. “I wanted to be able to capture that in T-shirts so that visitors and local people can take that all along with them.”
Bathurst said she plans to continue the business until at least next year. She is considering using her skills in advertising.
Grace Merritt Photography
Grace Merritt of Chapman decided to take her experience in photography from working on Chapman High School’s yearbook and put those skills toward a business of individual and family photo shoots. She hopes to continue with her business after graduation.
“I fell in love with (photography) in my freshman year, I really got an opportunity to turn it into a business, and I’ve wanted to,” Merritt said. “This program gave me the opportunity to do that with the grant money and to start it with help from a lot of mentors and the people around that.”
Keaton’s Cowboy Football Camp
Keaton Hargrave, Abilene, wants to provide one-on-one football training for children in fourth through seventh grade. His business is based on experience he gained from playing football his entire life.
“When I was in third or fourth grade, I always wanted to hangout around high schoolers,” Hargrave said. “I definitely would have taken advantage of this.”
Hargrave said he hopes the business will succeed this year and next. If not, he is considering earning a degree in athletic training.
As a “sucker for jewelry,” Chapman native Taylor Wells creates custom accessories, jewelry and sets. Her work incorporates flowers leftover from local flower shops to give her products a natural aesthetic.
“I’ve always had that entrepreneurial mindset of how to work for yourself and be self-made,” Wells said. “As long as I’m loving what I’m doing and I can make a profit off of it, it’s not work to me.”
Wells said she wants to continue to grow her business after the CEO program concludes.
Drew Hansen, Abilene, turned his appreciation of fashion, love of sports and personal hardships into his motivational sports clothing brand State of Mind.
“I want to give quick reminders for people to keep pushing themselves and driving themselves,” Hansen said.
He said he will see how his business performs to decide whether he will continue it or not.
Kolton Walker, Solomon, turned his enjoyment of welding into a business bywelds together horseshoes into house decorations.
“Most of your decorations, they are going to break because either someone knocks it over or the dog’s going to chew it up or, if you leave it outside, the weather’s going to break it,” Walker said. “But at Walker’s Welding we make high quality, durable decorations so that doesn’t happen. It’s made out of horseshoes, so it’s got that cool agricultural look.”
Whether he will continue pursuing his business, Walker said he will see where the business takes him. He plans on attending Kansas State University for business management.
